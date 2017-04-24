Chained dogs rescued in St. Lucie County

Two people face charges after 22 abused and malnourished dogs were discovered Wednesday at a home in the 1300 block of Angle Road in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. The home on an 11-acre wooded lot was a rental and the discovery was made by the property owner who does not live on the site, the sheriff's office said.

