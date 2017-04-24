Chained dogs rescued in St. Lucie County

Chained dogs rescued in St. Lucie County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WPTV Local News

Two people face charges after 22 abused and malnourished dogs were discovered Wednesday at a home in the 1300 block of Angle Road in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. The home on an 11-acre wooded lot was a rental and the discovery was made by the property owner who does not live on the site, the sheriff's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ... Apr 24 andet1987 6
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar 27 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC