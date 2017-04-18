Bowl-a-thon benefits chimpanzee sanct...

Bowl-a-thon benefits chimpanzee sanctuary

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The ninth annual "Save the Chimps" bowl-a-thon took place Sunday afternoon at St. Lucie Lanes in Port St. Lucie. The event was held to help the lives of rescued chimpanzees that live at the Save the Chimp sanctuary located west of Fort Pierce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ... Sat Christardy 5
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar 27 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC