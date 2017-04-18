Bowl-a-thon benefits chimpanzee sanctuary
The ninth annual "Save the Chimps" bowl-a-thon took place Sunday afternoon at St. Lucie Lanes in Port St. Lucie. The event was held to help the lives of rescued chimpanzees that live at the Save the Chimp sanctuary located west of Fort Pierce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Sat
|Christardy
|5
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC