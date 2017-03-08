Two killed in St Lucie County crash ID'd

Two killed in St Lucie County crash ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

It happened in the 13000 block of Midway Road, west of I-95, when a truck carrying a trailer with citrus and an SUV collided. The SUV, driven by Michael Price, 59, of Okeechobee was eastbound on Midway when he drifted into the westbound lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartium 22
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb 24 Parden Pard 157
Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017 Feb 21 chris 1
Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants Feb 20 Sunshine 1
News Teen used tampon casing to snort drugs (Jan '09) Feb 14 Phartinez 103
News Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12) Feb 13 Phart Accidentally 49
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Feb 13 richardcheese 364
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC