Teen mom, child missing in St. Lucie County
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a 16-year-old Fort Pierce mother and her 2-year-old daughter are missing. The mother, Makia Jonisha Howse, and her daughter, Serenity House, have been missing since Wednesday and may be with another man.
