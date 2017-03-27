'Sexually Violent Predator' still missing
He was required by law to register his address and check in with his probation office within 48 hours, but he never did. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office believes he may be heading to Pennsylvania, but out of caution, deputies are warning people to keep an eye out for him following reports of possible sightings in the area.
