Pulse Nightclub Massacre Victims Sue Gunman's Employer, Wife
A lawyer representing survivors and relatives of victims from the Pulse nightclub massacre filed a lawsuit Wednesday against gunman Omar Mateen's employer and wife, alleging that they were capable of stopping him before the deadly June shooting. Attorney Antonio Romanucci filed the suit - which claims wrongful death and negligence, among other counts - in a South Florida federal court on behalf of more than four dozen survivors and family members of the deceased, The Associated Press reports.
