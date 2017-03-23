Pulse Nightclub Massacre Victims Sue ...

Pulse Nightclub Massacre Victims Sue Gunman's Employer, Wife

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: RollingStone

A lawyer representing survivors and relatives of victims from the Pulse nightclub massacre filed a lawsuit Wednesday against gunman Omar Mateen's employer and wife, alleging that they were capable of stopping him before the deadly June shooting. Attorney Antonio Romanucci filed the suit - which claims wrongful death and negligence, among other counts - in a South Florida federal court on behalf of more than four dozen survivors and family members of the deceased, The Associated Press reports.

