Man charged with 144 counts of sexual battery
A Fort Pierce man is facing more than 100 counts of sexual battery after two children said they were molested by him during a four-year span, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. The alleged victims said the man, whom they identified as 40-year-old Richard Pace, lived for a time at their home, according to an arrest affidavit.
