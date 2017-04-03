Man charged with 144 counts of sexual...

Man charged with 144 counts of sexual battery

A Fort Pierce man is facing more than 100 counts of sexual battery after two children said they were molested by him during a four-year span, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. The alleged victims said the man, whom they identified as 40-year-old Richard Pace, lived for a time at their home, according to an arrest affidavit.

