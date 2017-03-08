Longtime bicycle advocate Alan Snel hit by car in Fort Pierce
Alan Snel, a longtime Florida bicycle advocate, is in a Fort Pierce intensive care unit after a motorist hit him from behind while he was riding his bike Tuesday. A former reporter with the Tampa Tribune , Snel co-founded the Seminole Heights Bicycle Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb 21
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
|Teen used tampon casing to snort drugs (Jan '09)
|Feb 14
|Phartinez
|103
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Accidentally
|49
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Feb 13
|richardcheese
|364
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC