Christy Mihos, at 67; one-time independent candidate for governor

Christy P. Mihos, the convenience store owner who questioned spending for The Big Dig and spent millions of his own money on a failed run for governor as an independent, has died in Florida shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. A funeral service is set for Mihos Thursday St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Pierce, Fla., according to church officials and the Florida funeral home handling services for his family.

