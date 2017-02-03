Woman and boy attacked by dog in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A woman and her 9-year-old son were attacked by a dog on Sunday, according to Port St. Lucie Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Pharting Gun
|48
|Meet up
|Jan 12
|Fatcat
|1
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec '16
|No peace for liars
|9
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC