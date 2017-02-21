UF/IFAS Researchers Find Potential Bugs to Eat Invasive Cogongrass
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- A few bugs may be able to chew up some cogongrass, a noxious weed that elbows out pasture grass, golf course greens and valuable ecosystems, a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researcher says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Tue
|chris
|150
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Tue
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Mon
|Sunshine
|1
|Teen used tampon casing to snort drugs (Jan '09)
|Feb 14
|Phartinez
|103
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Accidentally
|49
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Feb 13
|richardcheese
|364
|Blood, Sweat, Tears concert at Sunrise.
|Feb 11
|samson1108
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC