Treasure Coast International Airport Gets $1.5 Million Federal Grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $1.5 million AIP grant to Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce, FL for the construction of a new 30,000 square-foot maintenance hangar at the field. The McClatchy news service reports that the county learned about the award last Thursday.

