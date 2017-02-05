Sirena Huang First Prize Winner of Inaugural Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition
Sirena Huang has been named the First Prize Winner of the inaugural Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. As first prize winner, Sirena Huang, receives a cash prize of $30,000 as well as a new violin, crafted by celebrated violin makers Feng Jiang, Jeffrey Phillips, Andrew Ryan and John Young ; a Silver-mounted bow from Eric Lane; a coveted Musafia Case donated by Reuning and Son Violins, Inc.; a signed copy of "The American Violin" provided by Tucker Densley, Christopher Germain, Philip J. Kass, Darcy Kuronen, John Montgomery and P. Dameron Midgett, IV; and a $250 gift certificate given by International Violin Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Pharting Gun
|48
|Meet up
|Jan 12
|Fatcat
|1
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec '16
|No peace for liars
|9
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC