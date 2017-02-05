Sirena Huang First Prize Winner of Inaugural Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition

Sirena Huang has been named the First Prize Winner of the inaugural Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. As first prize winner, Sirena Huang, receives a cash prize of $30,000 as well as a new violin, crafted by celebrated violin makers Feng Jiang, Jeffrey Phillips, Andrew Ryan and John Young ; a Silver-mounted bow from Eric Lane; a coveted Musafia Case donated by Reuning and Son Violins, Inc.; a signed copy of "The American Violin" provided by Tucker Densley, Christopher Germain, Philip J. Kass, Darcy Kuronen, John Montgomery and P. Dameron Midgett, IV; and a $250 gift certificate given by International Violin Company.

