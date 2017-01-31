Orlando shooter's widow seeks jail re...

Orlando shooter's widow seeks jail release pending trial

54 min ago

Lawyers for the widow of the man who carried out a deadly attack at a Florida nightclub are urging a judge to release her from jail pending trial on charges she supported her husband's terroristic plans. Noor Salman 's attorney on Wednesday are expected to argue in an Oakland federal court that the widow is not a threat to public safety or at risk of fleeing.

