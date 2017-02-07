Fort Pierce mosque arson suspect may ...

Fort Pierce mosque arson suspect may change plea

Monday Feb 6

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The Port St. Lucie man authorities believe set a mosque on fire last year may change his plea Monday.

