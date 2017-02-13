Best bars and restaurants to celebrate Mardi Gras in West Palm Beach and Ft. Pierce 2017

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast may not be known for nightlife, but this area can certainly hold its own when it comes to Mardi Gras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.