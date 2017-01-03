The King's pink and black Cadillac, t...

The King's pink and black Cadillac, the white eagle jump suit he...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The King's pink and black Cadillac, the white eagle jump suit he wore at his Aloha concert and even locks of his hair: Florida collectors are selling off their treasure trove of ELVIS memorabilia worth millions The decision was made after their son-in-law threatened to throw all of the merchandise away once they die The collection includes what Bill claims is Elvis's 1957 Cadillac, which could sell for up to $3 million at auction Days after what would have been the 82nd birthday of the King of Rock and Roll on January 8, a South Florida couple is opening the doors to their astonishing collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia related to 'The King' - including one prize possession that could sell for as much as $3 million at auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch... Dec 26 Monkey 10
The Outback (Dec '15) Dec 11 Lickety-Split 3
House taxes Dec '16 Speedgt 1
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Nov '16 poopik lips 362
Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12) Nov '16 MomE 3
Miami Dolphin fan club Nov '16 Man1up 1
Trump Couldn't Work With Congress Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,473 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC