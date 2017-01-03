The King's pink and black Cadillac, the white eagle jump suit he...
EXCLUSIVE: The King's pink and black Cadillac, the white eagle jump suit he wore at his Aloha concert and even locks of his hair: Florida collectors are selling off their treasure trove of ELVIS memorabilia worth millions The decision was made after their son-in-law threatened to throw all of the merchandise away once they die The collection includes what Bill claims is Elvis's 1957 Cadillac, which could sell for up to $3 million at auction Days after what would have been the 82nd birthday of the King of Rock and Roll on January 8, a South Florida couple is opening the doors to their astonishing collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia related to 'The King' - including one prize possession that could sell for as much as $3 million at auction.
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|10
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
|Trump Couldn't Work With Congress
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
