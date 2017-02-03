St. Lucie Deputy arrested for sexual ...

St. Lucie Deputy arrested for sexual battery

Wednesday Jan 25

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and battery committed while he was on the job, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

