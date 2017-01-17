Pulse gunman's widow due in court for talks on transfer Updated Jan 18, 2017 at

Pulse gunman's widow due in court for...

The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman knew about the attack ahead of time and then hindered the criminal investigation when she lied to FBI agents after the shooting, say prosecutors who will be in a California court Wednesday to discuss transferring her to Florida.

