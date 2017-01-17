Police block entrance of Pulse shooter's home
JUNE 12: Police block the entrance to the apartment building where shooting suspect Omar Mateen is believed to have lived on June 12, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida killed at least 50 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet up
|Jan 12
|Fatcat
|1
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|No peace for liars
|9
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC