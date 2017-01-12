Officials: FBI arrests widow of Orlando nightclub shooter
The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, who was extensively questioned by federal agents in the days after the massacre, has been arrested by the FBI on in connection with the attack, authorities said Monday. Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco Bay area and is facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet up
|Jan 12
|Fatcat
|1
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|No peace for liars
|9
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC