Navy SEAL monument in the works for V...

Navy SEAL monument in the works for Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Statues of police officers, pilots, surfers and a fitness guru stand in the spaces between hotels in the resort area, but a tribute to the Navy's most elite force is missing from the landscape. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meet up Jan 12 Fatcat 1
News Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch... Dec 26 No peace for liars 9
The Outback (Dec '15) Dec '16 Lickety-Split 3
House taxes Dec '16 Speedgt 1
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Nov '16 poopik lips 362
Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12) Nov '16 MomE 3
Miami Dolphin fan club Nov '16 Man1up 1
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for St Lucie County was issued at January 16 at 3:40AM EST

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC