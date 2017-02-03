Feds called on Ft. Pierce man with DHS Id's
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A man is out of jail in Saint Lucie County after Ft. Pierce police notified federal officials after they found Department of Homeland Security ID badges, and foreign paperwork in the man's car Initially, police didn't know what to think but after an investigation police learned the DHS badges are normal for some immigrants to have.
