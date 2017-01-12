Report: Shark bites surfing teen off Fort Pierce beach
A teenager was bitten by a shark while surfing off Hutchinson Island on Tuesday, The Post's news partners at WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported. A teenager was bitten by a shark while surfing off Hutchinson Island on Tuesday, The Post's news partners at WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet up
|Thu
|Fatcat
|1
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|10
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC