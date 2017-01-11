Pregnant Navy vet killed in Florida crash 'was loved by many'
But pregnant 26-year-old Ariel Adams, a Navy veteran, died in a Brevard County car crash the day after Christmas. She left behind two children, Benjamin, 7, and Izzy, 3; a stepson, James Jr., 9; and a husband, James Amman, 28, who was driving the 2003 GMC SUV she was riding in at the time of the crash, said Amman's older sister, Jennifer Cheatham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque of Orlando Shooter 'Intentionally' Torch...
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|10
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
|Trump Couldn't Work With Congress
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC