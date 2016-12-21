ID Released Of Worker Killed In Hudso...

ID Released Of Worker Killed In Hudson Valley Gap Warehouse Accident

The name of the worker killed Saturday afternoon during a construction accident at the Gap Distribution Center off Route 9 in Fishkill was released Sunday afternoon by state police. The accident, which occurred around 2:38 p.m., involved a steel beam crashing into the cab of a Komatsu excavator at the facility on Merritt Boulevard, state police said.

