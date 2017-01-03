Fort Pierce Police make human traffic...

Fort Pierce Police make human trafficking bust

Thursday Dec 22

Fort Pierce Police Detectives arrested two men allegedly running a human trafficking ring out of local hotels on the Treasure Coast. Airial Johnson, 31 and Curtis Travis, 31 are behind bars and accused of manipulating 19 Treasure Coast women into prostitution.

