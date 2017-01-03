Fort Pierce Police make human trafficking bust
Fort Pierce Police Detectives arrested two men allegedly running a human trafficking ring out of local hotels on the Treasure Coast. Airial Johnson, 31 and Curtis Travis, 31 are behind bars and accused of manipulating 19 Treasure Coast women into prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
