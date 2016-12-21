AJC donates money to rebuild Florida mosque set ablaze by Jewish suspect
Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, where Orlando gunman had prayed, attacked by Joseph Schreiber 3 months after worst shooting in mordern US history Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce on Monday, September 12, 2016, in Fort Pierce, Florida A prominent Jewish-American organization donated funds to help rebuild a Florida mosque severely damaged in an arson attack four months ago by a Jewish suspect and which was occasionally attended by the Orlando nightclub shooter. The American Jewish Committee said on Friday that it presented a donation to Imam Syed Shafeeq Ur Rahman, director of the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce to help with repairs.
