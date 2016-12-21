SLCSO looking to identify armed robbery suspect
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an armed robbery suspect that held a gun on a clerk at a Fort Pierce restaurant and demanded cash. SLCSO says at approximately 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2016, a man entered Miranda Subs at 3307 Avenue A in Fort Pierce and brandished a silver revolver with a black handle and stole money.
