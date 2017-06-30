Water drips from plane ceiling onto Delta passengers during flight A...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|13 hr
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|14 hr
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|14 hr
|Truth
|3
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Jun 29
|hunter
|6
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|Jun 27
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC