The 2017 Renewable Energy from Waste Conference heads to Fort Myers, Florida
The Valley, View, Ohio-based Recycling Today Media Group, publisher of Waste Today magazine, has announced that the 2017 Renewable Energy from Waste Conference is Oct. 2-4 in Fort Myers, Florida. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the REW Conference is the leading convention exclusively centered around waste conversion.
