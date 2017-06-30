Summer campers perform - Shrek: The Musical Jr.' at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts
Eighteen days - that's how long it took to put on the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts summer production of "Shrek: The Musical Jr." CHUCK?BALLARO From left, Cadence Dobson as Princess Fiona, Kagan Vann as Shrek and Caleb Massari as Donkey before the production of "Shrek: The Musical Jr." at the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on June 23. CHUCK?BALLARO Alex Leeds, as Lord Farquaad, performs with his dancing minions in the production of "Shrek: The Musical Jr." at the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on June 23. The school's summer arts camp presented the program as the perfect grand finale of the camp, with three performances, two on Thursday and the final show Friday in front of a nearly full house of family and friends.
