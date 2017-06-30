Summer campers perform - Shrek: The M...

Summer campers perform - Shrek: The Musical Jr.' at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Eighteen days - that's how long it took to put on the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts summer production of "Shrek: The Musical Jr." CHUCK?BALLARO From left, Cadence Dobson as Princess Fiona, Kagan Vann as Shrek and Caleb Massari as Donkey before the production of "Shrek: The Musical Jr." at the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on June 23. CHUCK?BALLARO Alex Leeds, as Lord Farquaad, performs with his dancing minions in the production of "Shrek: The Musical Jr." at the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on June 23. The school's summer arts camp presented the program as the perfect grand finale of the camp, with three performances, two on Thursday and the final show Friday in front of a nearly full house of family and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review; Backstreets bar. 10 hr Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Mon Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Mon NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jul 2 Truth 3
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC