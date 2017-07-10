Same license plate, different people mistakenly billed for unpaid tolls
Debbie Cowley, of Fort Myers, didn't expect a bill from the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority. She was surprised because her husband hadn't been in Miami when the toll system captured his license plate on camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Carlos Park Canals (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|PigglyWiggly
|3
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|7 hr
|Matt
|2
|Backstreets bar
|7 hr
|Jess
|20
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dobber
|39
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Sun
|Prince John
|9
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Jul 7
|Rollingeyes
|24
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|Jul 5
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC