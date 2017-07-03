Restaurant to open at Club Blu site

Restaurant to open at Club Blu site

There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Yesterday, titled Restaurant to open at Club Blu site.

FORT MYERS, Fla. A restaurant is planned for the space that was the site of a mass shooting less than a year ago.

Tommy

Lehigh Acres, FL

#1 Yesterday
Club Blu was good at first, especially when they played a lot of R&B and Old School music. However, in the months leading up to the shooting, Club Blu began rapidly phasing away the R&B/Old School and started playing a lot of rap/hip hop music. And rap/hip hop gets people shooting and gunning down other people, robbing other people, doing illegal drugs, and even blowing up occupied buildings with truck bombs.

Rap is never welcomed in America! Including in Southwest Florida! Rap/hip hop belongs in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Gaza Strip, places that are already lethal war zones in the first place. The last thing we need is America, including Southwest Florida, becoming another war zone.
