Pregnant FL woman struck by lightning

Pregnant FL woman struck by lightning

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman's baby, who was seven days from his due date. FORT MYERS, FL A mother of two and her newborn baby are recovering after the woman was struck by lightning near the end of her pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac... 4 hr Prince John 1
Review; Backstreets bar. 14 hr Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Mon Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Mon NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jul 2 Truth 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,216 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC