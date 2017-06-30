Pregnant FL woman struck by lightning
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman's baby, who was seven days from his due date. FORT MYERS, FL A mother of two and her newborn baby are recovering after the woman was struck by lightning near the end of her pregnancy.
