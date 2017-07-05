Possible North Fort Myers name change generates mixed feelings
Those are few of the many suggestions people have made for renaming North Fort Myers since word got around that North Fort Myers Civic Association president Mike Land is pushing for a change. "From what I can see, we got nothing to lose and we might gain a nice new moniker," Land said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|23 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Restaurant to open at Club Blu site
|Mon
|Tommy
|1
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|Mon
|NotAsDumbAsYou
|9
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jul 2
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jul 2
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Jul 2
|Truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC