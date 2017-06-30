Planned apartment complex in Dunbar p...

Planned apartment complex in Dunbar prompts mixed reactions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Economic development is coming to one Fort Myers neighborhood, and it's bringing state of the art steel built homes. But last week the company announced plans to build state of the art steel homes in the Dunbar community; however, a majority of neighbors living on Barden Street are saying no thank you to the development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review; Backstreets bar. 1 hr Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Mon Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Mon NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jul 2 Truth 3
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC