Partly cloudy, scattered storms for F...

Partly cloudy, scattered storms for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with areas of scattered storms, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 1 hr Rollingeyes 24
Backstreets bar 7 hr Shallow Hal 19
News Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac... Jul 5 Prince John 1
Review; Backstreets bar. Jul 5 Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Jul 3 Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Jul 3 NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jul 2 Shallow Hal 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC