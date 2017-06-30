Lehigh girl, 14, found with drugs in stolen car
A loaded gun, cocaine, and marijuana were all found in a stolen car with a 14-year-old girl to blame, according to Lee County deputies. Deputies say navigation systems tracked a stolen car to the corner of Amanda Lane and Brickroad Court in Fort Myers on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|Wed
|Prince John
|1
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Restaurant to open at Club Blu site
|Mon
|Tommy
|1
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|Mon
|NotAsDumbAsYou
|9
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jul 2
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jul 2
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Jul 2
|Truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC