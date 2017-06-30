Florida woman and baby recover from l...

Florida woman and baby recover from lightning strike

Read more: Daily Mail

Doctors are forced to deliver a pregnant Florida woman's baby early in the intensive care unit after the 26-year-old was struck in the head by LIGHTNING seven days before her due date A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn also is being treated. Meghan Davidson, 26, was just seven days away from her due date when she was struck in the head by a lightning bolt on Thursday while walking with her mother outside her home in Fort Myers.

