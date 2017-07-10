Five things to know for Friday, June 7th
There are a ton of story lines coming out of the G20 summit in Germany, but none bigger than today's showdown between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. How will Trump, a newcomer to politics and diplomacy, fare against the veteran Putin? Will Trump directly chastise him for Russia's interference in last year's elections? A Lee County family spoke out after their 14-year-old girl was arrested again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Carlos Park Canals (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|PigglyWiggly
|3
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|7 hr
|Matt
|2
|Backstreets bar
|7 hr
|Jess
|20
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dobber
|39
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Sun
|Prince John
|9
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Jul 7
|Rollingeyes
|24
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|Jul 5
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC