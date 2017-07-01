Deputies find toddler wandering alone...

Deputies find toddler wandering alone in North Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Lee County deputies found a 2-year-old boy wandering alone in the Suncoast Estates community Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Sat Anthony wright 2
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... Jun 29 hunter 6
Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress? Jun 27 Dating advisory 1
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Jun 26 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 26 Joe 18
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Jun 26 SickofFuckcillo 49
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC