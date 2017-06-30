Death row executions to resume in August

Death row executions to resume in August

Read more: NBC2 News

First on the list is James Asay, of Jacksonville, who will face lethal injection for killing two men in 1988. Brandy Jennings of Collier County, along with Lee County residents Joshua Nelson, Kevin Foster, Anton Krawczuk, and Harold Lucas are among those on death row.

