Brother of Teresa Sievers files wrongful death suit against Mark Sievers
FORT MYERS, Fla. The brother of Teresa Sievers, who was killed in her Bonita Springs home in 2015, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mark Sievers, the accused mastermind of his wife's murder .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|17 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Restaurant to open at Club Blu site
|Mon
|Tommy
|1
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|Mon
|NotAsDumbAsYou
|9
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jul 2
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jul 2
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Jul 2
|Truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC