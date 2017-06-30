2nd arrest of Lehigh teen prompts fam...

2nd arrest of Lehigh teen prompts family to speak out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

"Everybody wants to blame us, everybody wants to blame my parents, but what are we supposed to do? Board up the windows?" Monica Morris said her mother is devastated after her younger sister's latest arrest. On Monday morning, investigators charged Katelyn Woldridge with car theft and cocaine possession after navigation systems led deputies to her in Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 2 hr Shallow Hal 19
News Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac... Wed Prince John 1
Review; Backstreets bar. Wed Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Jul 3 Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Jul 3 NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jul 2 Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC