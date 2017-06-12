Weather Blog: NHC issuing advisories on Atlantic system
The National Hurricane Center expects a disturbed area of weather in the Atlantic Ocean to become at least a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. With this development, the NHC is issuing a forecast cone and advisories on the feature as it is expected to impact areas of the Caribbean near the Windward Islands by Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|11 hr
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Fri
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC