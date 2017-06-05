Weather Blog: Impressive June rain to...

Weather Blog: Impressive June rain totals

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

There is no doubt that Southwest Florida has seen major improvement in the drought so far this month. The grass is greener, ponds and pools are filling up, and canals levels are rising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 18 hr Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... 21 hr laughsarefree 1
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Sun Healthy minute 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 8 Boyfriend 23
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... Jun 6 Bar man 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC