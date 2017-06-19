TX authorities: Runaway teen, boyfriend may be headed to Fort Myers
Authorities in Texas say a teenage girl and her 20-year-old boyfriend may be traveling to the Fort Myers area. Investigators believe the pair may be traveling in a black 2000 Ford Ranger extended-cab pickup truck with a temporary Ohio license plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|8 hr
|walter
|5
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Jun 22
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Jun 21
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 21
|Single and jealous
|7
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Jun 20
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jun 19
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Jun 18
|Baffled
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC