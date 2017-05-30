Trial looms for Lehigh fire commissioner

Trial looms for Lehigh fire commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Lehigh Acres fire commissioner accused of stealing more than $1,000 in lawn equipment is set to go to trial next week. Prosecutors say 50-year-old Robert Anderson, a candidate for the fire board, called the nonprofit saying the donation was a mistake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... 5 hr Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Sat TerriM 4
Backstreets bar Jun 2 Jazzy 16
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... May 31 Not happy 7
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 31 Dixie Ladies 30
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 31 Prince John 6
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... May 31 Boyfriend 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC