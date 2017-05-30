Trial looms for Lehigh fire commissioner
The Lehigh Acres fire commissioner accused of stealing more than $1,000 in lawn equipment is set to go to trial next week. Prosecutors say 50-year-old Robert Anderson, a candidate for the fire board, called the nonprofit saying the donation was a mistake.
