Toxic dump site in Dunbar neighborhood gains statewide attention
A potential toxic sludge site in the Dunbar community is getting attention across the state, but Fort Myers officials say they're not changing their feelings and that the issue is under control. The toxic sludge sits buried beneath an empty lot between Henderson Avenue and Midway Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Fri
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Fri
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC